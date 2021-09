West Elm

Drum Storage Coffee Table

$649.00

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

Solid mango wood top in a Café or Burnt Wax finish. Spun metal base in Antique Brass (Cafe) and Antique Bronze (Burnt Wax) finishes. Due to the materials used, slight pitting is to be expected. Unlined interior storage space. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory, empowering workers who made it. This contract-grade item is manufactured to meet the demands of commercial use in addition to residential. See more. Made in India.