Joss and Main

Drum End Table

$410.00 $224.00

Buy Now Review It

At Joss and Main

Brighten your living space with the unexpected hourglass silhouette of this capiz side table. This eye-catching end table is made from sustainably-sourced luminous capiz shells that are gathered and dyed a soft white and then finished with a clear, low-voc resin for added durability. It arrives fully assembled, and is backed by a 1-year warranty. Perfect for pairing with modern, traditional, eclectic, or coastal styles, it’s sure to turn heads and inspire compliments wherever it sits.