Drowsy

Drowsy Zen Candle

£39.95

At The Drowsy Co

17 Reviews Sort by Most Recent ST Sharon T. Reviewed by Sharon T. I recommend this product Rated 5 out of 5 Review posted4 months ago Lovely scent If you're like me, and take a long time to research before making a purchase, you should just go ahead and buy one of these candles. It's definitely worth it. Was this helpful? A Amy Reviewed by Amy I recommend this product Rated 4 out of 5 Review posted5 months ago Delayed postage Some issues with postage but nicky in customer service helped me out Was this helpful? J June Reviewed by June I recommend this product Rated 5 out of 5 Review posted5 months ago Burns evenly, smells wonderful and not overpowering The scent is strong, to be sure, but not overwhelmingly so for me. It seems to burn evenly; I never have any problems re-igniting it, and it doesn't leave any excess wax in the ceramic once I'm done with it. Overall extremely satisfied, definitely a candle worth giving a try! Was this helpful? FD Flora D. Reviewed by Flora D. I recommend this product Rated 5 out of 5 Review posted5 months ago Drowsy Zen candle Drowsy Zen candle is just a dream! :) Was this helpful? RR Rory R. Reviewed by Rory R. I recommend this product Rated 5 out of 5 Review posted5 months ago Soy wax candles Ok first off I usually don't take the time to do this but...these candles are AMAZING! I'm working from home and enjoying having this going when i'm deep in it. Was this helpful?