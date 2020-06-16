United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Plant People
Drops+ Sleep
$49.00
At Standard Dose
In addition to CBD, the full spectrum Drops+ Sleep formula from Plant People is rich in phytocannabinoids like CBN, which is a well-known sedative cannabinoid, and CBC which is known for its anti-depressant and calming properties. Combined with targeted terpenes like myrcene and linalool, we're left with a calming and natural formula that leaves us feeling refreshed upon waking. 1oz / 30ml per bottle 360mg Total Cannabinoids / 12mg per dropper 720mg Total Cannabinoids / 24mg per dropper 1440mg Total Cannabinoids / 48mg per dropper