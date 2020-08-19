United States
The Body Shop
Drops Of Youth Youth Liquid Peel
$25.00$18.75
At The Body Shop
The Drops of Youth™ Youth Liquid Peel exfoliates and gently peels off impurities from your skin, lifting dead skin cells and residuals. Infused with a blend of three plant stem cells, this revolutionary gel-to-peel leaves skin clean and purified from the day’s pollutants. Continued use will leave a fresh, smoother and more luminous youthful-looking skin.