Tanologist

Drops

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Getting that vacay bronze has never been easier. Designed to be mixed with your skincare, makeup, or body care, Tanologist's Drops is a self-tanner for both face & body that is easy to apply & 100% customizable. The flexible, non-comedogenic formulation is perfect for both newbies & experienced tanners: the more drops you add, the darker your tan. Featuring a skin-saving trio of Pink Grapefruit, Goji Berry, and Juniper to brighten, soften, and hydrate for a glowing complexion. With a fresh Eucalyptus fragrance, Tanologist is formulated at a low pH to minimize the traditional "tanner" scent.