DROP WIRELESS CHARGER provides fast and secure charging for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and all other Qi compatible devices. Designed with a silicone tread, it keeps your device in place while charging and prevents overheating for optimum charging speed, up to 10W. The DROP WIRELESS CHARGING SET includes a SMART CHARGER, featuring dual USB-A ports to charge two devices at once, Smart-IC Technology to guarantee your devices are charging at their maximum speed, and sophisticated protection measures to ensure safety for you and your devices. SMART CHARGER’s small and compact design with foldable pins makes it pocket-sized, perfect for travel and those tricky to reach power sockets.