Native Union

Drop Wireless Charger

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At MR PORTER

The small and sleek design of Native Union's 'Drop' wireless charger makes it perfect for a small workspace or home office. Made from aircraft-grade aluminum with silicone treads, it keeps the phone in place and prevents it from overheating while boosting the charge speed. Another great feature: you don't have to go through the hassle of taking your case off to use it.