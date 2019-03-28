Search
Lorod

Drop Shoulder Jacket

$1150.00
At Lorod
Oversized wool jacket with drop shoulder, cargo pocket detailing and contrast stitching throughout. Style is lined in silk. 100% Wool. Lining 100% Silk Habotai. Model is wearing a size 6 Made in the USA.
