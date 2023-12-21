Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bottega Veneta
Drop Gold-plated Sterling Silver Earrings
$1070.00
Buy Now
Review It
At mytheresa
More from Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta
Mini Jodie Hotfix Shoulder Bag
BUY
$3900.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Bottega Veneta
Cassette Small Padded Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$4890.00
Net-A-Porter
Bottega Veneta
Jodie Mini Knotted Metallic Textured-leather Tote
BUY
£3670.00
Net-A-Porter
Bottega Veneta
Original Aviator-style Gold-tone Sunglasses
BUY
$635.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted