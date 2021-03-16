Maude

drop's shape rests easily in your palm for versatile all-over stimulation. Intended as an all-body, erogenous zone body massager—mimicking the ball of a wand without the handle. Our soft-touch drop is made with 100% platinum-grade silicone (RoHs passed / FDA grade) and is a discreet, easy-to-use, 3-speed vibrator. drop has a battery indicator light that blinks when the battery is low, fades in and out when charging, and shuts off once fully charged. *Comes with a natural canvas travel pouch perfect for storing the drop. For a quick guide to using and caring for your drop see here. Drop is available for pre-order. Orders ship by early April.