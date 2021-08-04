Flowerbed Nails

Drop 001 Collection

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Flowerbed

Drop 001 is our Launch Party Collection designed in collaboration with AfterHours. The first drop features chilli’s, smiley faces, cherries and nods to 90’s nostalgia. Think Harry Styles meets Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ album cover and goes to a dinner party with A$AP Rocky. Each order comes with one sheet of 110 stickers. Purchasing for a friend and want us to write a note or leave the card blank? Let us know in the order notes! Flowerbed Nails last for up to 2 weeks and can be worn on all nails. Just peel, stick and swipe on a coat of clear polish and you’re good to go. How to make them last the distance? Just use a good quality clear top-coat and avoid soaking your mitts in hot water, this will effect the long-wear of your nails.