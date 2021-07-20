Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Steve Madden
Drips Slide Sandal
$59.95
$35.96
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Rounded straps add a modern touch to a spunky slide sandal fitted with a comfortable, contoured footbed.
Need a few alternatives?
Naturalizer
Faryn Slide Sandal
BUY
$55.30
$78.95
Nordstrom
Clarks
Clarks Arla Gracie
BUY
$38.95
$65.00
Zappos
Glamorous
Wide Fit Flatform Espadrille Sandals
BUY
$38.00
ASOS
Stuart Weitzman
Mirela Espadrille Wedge
BUY
$147.50
$295.00
Stuart Weitzman
More from Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Drips Slide Sandal
BUY
$35.96
$59.95
Nordstrom
promoted
Steve Madden
Chevron Quilted Fanny Pack
BUY
$45.00
Macy's
promoted
Steve Madden
Choice Braided Footbed Sandals
BUY
$79.00
Macy's
promoted
Steve Madden
Larkin Studded Platform Wedge Sandals
BUY
$109.00
Macy's
More from Sandals
Naturalizer
Faryn Slide Sandal
BUY
$55.30
$78.95
Nordstrom
Clarks
Clarks Arla Gracie
BUY
$38.95
$65.00
Zappos
Glamorous
Wide Fit Flatform Espadrille Sandals
BUY
$38.00
ASOS
Stuart Weitzman
Mirela Espadrille Wedge
BUY
$147.50
$295.00
Stuart Weitzman
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted