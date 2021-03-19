SMEG

Drip Filter Coffee Machine

$199.95 $169.95

TYPE - Drip Filter Coffee Machine - Power: 1050 W AESTHETICS - Carafe material: Glass - Carafe lid material: Plastic - Heating plate material: Stainless steel - Permanent filter material: Stainless steel / Plastic - Finishing: Glossy - Base Material: Plastic - Aesthetics: 50's Style - Body Material: Stainless Steel/Plastic - Filter holder Material: Plastic - Clock / Time lever: Zinc Alloy - Carafe handle material: Plastic CONTROLS - Display: Yes - N° buttons: 4 - Bottons Color: Silver - Bottons Material: Plastic - Control Settings: Buttons, Lever PROGRAMS / FUNCTIONS - Keep Warm mode: Yes - Keep Warm: 40 min - Decalcification Alarm: Yes - Adjustable Coffee Intensity: 2 levels (Light or Intense) - 1-4 cups function: Yes - Sound alarm after brewing: Optional - Adjustable Water Hardness: light/medium/hard - Programmable Automatic Start: Yes TECHNICAL FEATURES - Water level indicator: Yes - Anti-slip Base: Yes - Anti-drop system: Yes - Cups capacity: 10 - Caraff capacity: 1.25 L - Heating System: Heating Element - Water Container Capacity: 1.4 L ELECTRICAL CONNECTION - Voltage (V): 220-240 V - Frequency Hz: 50/60 Hz - Power Cord Length: 1 m ACCESSORIES INCLUDED - Coffee Scoop: Yes COMPATIBILITY - DCGC01