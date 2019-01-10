OPI

Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops

Description OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops is an innovative nail treatment which dries nail lacquer completely in just 5 minutes. Infused with conditioning Jojoba and antioxidant rich Vitamin E, Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops soothes and protects cuticles whilst speeding up the drying time of your manicure. The perfect solution for when you’re in a hurry, these innovative lacquer drying drops leave your nails touch dry in 60 seconds and completely dry in 5 minutes. A true manicure must-have, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.