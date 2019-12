Drinkworks

Drinkworks Home Bar By Keurig

$299.00

Buy Now Review It

At Best Buy

The Drinkworks™ drinkmaker prepares cocktails, beer, and more at home using proprietary Drinkworks™ Pods. Each drink is made consistently every time using a Pod-specified mix of chilled water and carbonation. A variety of Drinkworks™ Pod Collections include classic and specialty cocktail offerings, leading beer brands like Beck's, Bass, and Stella Artois, and signature mixers. Enjoying quality drinks at home, both old favorites and new discoveries, has never been easier. The Drinkworks Home Bar includes everything you need to get started. Two CO2 canisters, cleaning tablets and a water filter are included in your purchase (over a $30 value).