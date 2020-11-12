Our Place

Drinking Glasses

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Our Place

We like to think we designed the most versatile glasses. The perfect size, shape, and weight for iced coffee, wine, and even ice cream. They stack to save space on your shelf and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Handmade from sustainably sourced recycled glass and sand. Dyed with minerals, not artificial colors. Designed with the health of the planet in mind. Cheers! Set of 4, 12 oz. glasses.