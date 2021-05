Poketo

Drinking Glass

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At design milk

Sip in style with a glass cup that'll make water look as fun as pink lemonade. Made in USA Screen printed glass Holds 16 ounces Size: 3"D x 5.25"H (7.62 x 13.33 cm) Care Instructions: Dishwasher safe Returns: Learn about our return policy. Price-Match Guarantee: This item is eligible for our price-match guarantee.