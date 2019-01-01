Origins

Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask

£27.00

Hydrate thirsty skin with the Drink Up™ Intensive Overnight Mask from Origins. Ideal for dry skin types, the moisture-replenishing mask is enriched with avocado and apricot kernel oils, which effectively prepare skin for next-day environmental aggressors. Japanese seaweed repairs the skin's barrier function to prevent future dehydration and signs of premature ageing. The overnight mask soothes skin whilst you sleep for long-lasting comfort so you can wake up to a revitalised, silky smooth and refreshed complexion. E.N. Free from parabens, sulphates and phthalates.