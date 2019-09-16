Origins

Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask With Avocado & Glacier Water

Put extra thirsty skin to bed. This ultra-moisturizing sleeping mask instantly floods skin with moisture & keeps skin soft, smooth & happily hydrated for 72 hours. Infused with Glacier Water, Hyaluronic Acid & Avocado Butter, Drink Up™ Intensive drenches extra thirsty skin in 72 hours of non-stop hydration. Plus, it treats skin with lasting nourishment. It’s all day, every day superfood-infused hydration—while you sleep.