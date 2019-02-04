Origins

Drink Up Intensive Overnight Face Mask

Intensely hydrating overnight mask that helps boost vital hydration levels and combat overnight moisture loss. Skin awakens comfortable, refreshed and supple. This mask is perfect for those who are seeking intense moisture and hydration or frequent travellers. Skin temperature rises during the night causing precious moisture to be lost. Skin is also more permeable while we sleep, allowing products to absorb better and penetrate deeper, providing the perfect opportunity to counteract overnight dehydration. This rich creamy mask uses a powerful combination of Orange Peel Wax, Avocado Oil and Mango Butter along with Sodium Hyaluronate and Apricot Kernel Oil to help quench parched skin. Try it, Love it. Visit your nearest Origins counter to take home custom samples.