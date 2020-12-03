Uncommon Goods

Drink More Water Bottle

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

If you're not already keenly aware that you should stay well hydrated, you might be a camel. But as card-carrying procrastinators everywhere know, awareness and action are two different things. This water bottle is marked with motivational messages (Keep Going! Getting Close!) to remind you to sip your way through two full bottles of H2O per day. The clear markings and clever graphics on a sturdy glass and stainless steel bottle make this design a friendly hydration helper. Made in China.