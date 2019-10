Drilldo

Drilldo 6 Piece Spiral Starter Set

$67.22

Buy Now Review It

The 6 Piece Spiral Drilldo Set is the ultimate anal play kit. This set includes a handheld power drill, a Vac-U-Lock compatible Drilldo bit, an elongated anal plug and a douche. To really live out your construction worker fantasy, this kit also included a construction worker vest and safety goggles.