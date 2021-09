Himalayan Handmade Candles

Driftwood Tray Candle

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Launched in 2004 and crafted in Decatur, Georgia, Himalayan Handmade Candles started as a way for founder Julia Leaphart to reconnect with her childhood spent in the foothills of the Himalayas. Using artisan techniques, natural soy wax, and evocative fragrances, each hand-poured candle is housed in an artfully designed wooden vessel that'€™s both decorative and reusable.