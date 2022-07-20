Lora DiCarlo

Drift’s ergonomic silhouette curves to your body, pleasuring both outside and in. Its external stimulation point was designed to deliver deeper, more precise stimulation to the vulva with the powerful, intense, rumbly vibrations encouraging G-spot and clitoral exploration and pleasure. Totally customizable with seven intensity settings and three vibration patterns, Drift’s warming feature creates a lush experience, just above body temp, for a realistic, relaxing touch. Whether someone is a beginner, an explorer, going solo or playing with a partner, they’ll be more than pleased. Drift quickly warms to a cozy, sexy 104° F / 40° C, just above body temp, and targets that heat on your G-spot, clitoris or any external erogenous zone for maximum pleasure. WarmSense™ technology delivers even, consistent warmth throughout for enhanced circulation, arousal, and relaxation.