Urban Outfitters

Dried Pampas Grass Bunch

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 56984016; Color Code: 065 Refresh your space with bohemian textures when you display this bunch of natural dried pampas grass. Add it to your wall display or show it off on a shelf or in a vase. Made from dried natural materials, we recommend gently handling each fragile piece with care. Please note, some natural shedding may occur. Content + Care - Dried natural pampas grass - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 5.5”l x 5.5”w x 43.25”h