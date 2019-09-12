Skip navigation!
Home & Decor
Plants
West Elm
Dried Linum
$29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At West Elm
Add natural charm to centerpieces and terrarium displays with this bundle of flax. It comes fully dried—that means zero maintenance
Need a few alternatives?
Milgro Nursery
4.5" Potted Kalanchoe - Colors May Vary
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
Terrain
Peony Cotton Candy Mix
$30.00
$15.00
from
Terrain
BUY
KaBloom
Farm Fresh Pink Tulips With Vase
$22.56
from
Amazon
BUY
Michaels
12" Yellow Forsythia Spring Wreath
$122.00
$61.00
from
Michaels
BUY
More from West Elm
West Elm
Pop-up Coffee Table
$599.00
from
West Elm
BUY
West Elm
Marble Moon Coasters
$39.00
from
West Elm
BUY
West Elm
Moon Phase Doormat
$29.00
$23.20
from
West Elm
BUY
West Elm
Carlo Mid-century Sofa (77.5")
$11199.00
$839.30
from
West Elm
BUY
More from Plants
Ashland
Lagurus Dried Floral Bouquet
$12.49
from
Michaels
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Sloth Rattan Wall Planter
$69.00
$59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
