Lytton Rose Botanical

Dried Letterbox Flowers, Rodanthe Daisies & Lagurus Bunny Tails

£16.00

Letterbox bouquet of dried flowers, approximately 30cm tall, selection curated in the Charnwood countryside, England. Vase not included. Made from sustainable, dried flowers which, kept carefully, will last for a few years- a great eco-friendly alternative to buying fresh flowers regularly! We source many of our items from British growers and pride ourselves on the quality of our stem selection. Inspired by the beautiful daisy steps at Hestercombe Somerset, these letterbox bouquets contain a selection of Rodanthe daisies and poppy seed heads alongside gorgeous grasses such as super soft Lagurus, Wheat, and other grasses. Your bouquet will be sent beautifully presented wrapped in tissue, in a recyclable, slimline C4/A4 box with care instructions. You have the option of including a beautiful notecard designed by a UK artisan as well! Please note: *Do make sure you have double-checked the size of this and are happy with it before ordering. The vase display in the photos is a standard bouquet in a slim necked vase with a small 1 inch opening. This bouquet is not suitable for large vases, as it will be too small, but do feel free to ping me a message with your requirements or why not check out the 16" large sizes in the pre-tied bouquets? *Stem counts as follows (these are averages, numbers may vary slightly) *Standard: 20 stems *50% more: 30 stems *Double: 40 stems *Dried flowers are delicate and prefer to stay dry, so this product is for indoor use only and should be handled with care. *All my items are made by hand, so sizes are approximate to within a couple of cms or less, though I do my best to make sure I keep to the size listed! *Please check my processing time. Left it too late? You can buy a gift voucher to cover the value of this item here https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/927819345/gift-voucher-for-a-dried-flower-wreath?ref=shop_home_active_1&frs=1 for same-day (digital) delivery. *This item is made to order. 'In Stock' refers to materials available. *As stocks of dried flowers a variable according to the season, some of the filler flowers in this bouquet (the less showy bits and pieces) may occasionally. Please note: currently Rodanthe daises as pictured are out of stock until the summer harvest. These will be substituted with Ammobium which are a very pretty and similar daisy shape but which have a thicker, grey-green stem and small, clustered ivory heads. *We cannot take into account individual colour settings of monitors and phone screens, so some small and subtle colour variance should be expected.