Shida Preserved Flowers
Dried King Protea Stem
£12.00
At Shida Preserved Flowers
A beautiful, exotic dried flower, the king protea lasts forever and makes a stunning display as a single, large, statement flower or grouped together in a vase. The flowers have been dried to retain their natural colour and each one is unique. Flower heads are 8-12cm in diameter. Stem lengths vary up to 55cm. Price is for 1 stem. Vase not included