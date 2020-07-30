Shida Preserved Flowers

Dried King Protea Stem

£12.00

A beautiful, exotic dried flower, the king protea lasts forever and makes a stunning display as a single, large, statement flower or grouped together in a vase. The flowers have been dried to retain their natural colour and each one is unique. Flower heads are 8-12cm in diameter. Stem lengths vary up to 55cm. Price is for 1 stem. Vase not included