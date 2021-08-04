Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Heartfelt by Anthropologie
Dried Hydrangea Bouquet
$28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
This dried bouquet is lovely on its own or as part of an artful arrangement - it's a decorative touch that's always in season.
Need a few alternatives?
Popup Florist
Bessie
BUY
$75.00
Popup Florist
From You Flowers
The Sunrise Bouquet
BUY
$50.99
$59.99
From You Flowers
Blooms Today
Make Her Day Bouquet
BUY
$60.00
Blooms Today
ProFlowers
Hello Sunshine Bouquet
BUY
$75.00
ProFlowers
More from Heartfelt by Anthropologie
Heartfelt by Anthropologie
Garden Apron
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
Heartfelt by Anthropologie
Dried Hydrangea Bouquet
BUY
$28.00
Anthropologie
Heartfelt by Anthropologie
Bread Basket & Warming Tile Set
BUY
$50.00
Anthropologie
More from Plants
Heartfelt by Anthropologie
Dried Hydrangea Bouquet
BUY
$28.00
Anthropologie
Click & Grow
Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
BUY
$79.90
$99.95
Nordstrom
MacKenzie-Childs
Turtle Terrarium
BUY
$112.80
$188.00
MacKenzie-Childs
Urban Outfitters
Rattan Plant Stand
BUY
$159.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted