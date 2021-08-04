FZENeast

Dried Flowers Nail Art

[Package Includes] – The package includes 2 boxes dry flowers for nails with different shapes and colors, 1 box foil nail glitter, a gel nail brush and 1 pc curved tweezer. Total 56 pcs dried flowers and 14 pcs dried leaves [Come with Foil Nail Chips ] - The flowers for nails come with 1 box foil nail glitter in 4 colors, namely gold, silver, brownish-copper and bright flame-patterned copper. Each box has 12 sub-box, and each sub-box with a separate lid box, which is beneficial for easy storage and not easy to break [High Quality] –The dried flowers for nails are made of natural real flowers, artificially picked and dehydrated, which is colorful, realistic, healthy, non-toxic and eco-friendly [Easy to Use] - The nail art flowers are easy to use. Firstly, you need to soak the dried flowers into the water. And polish your nail with gel nail brush , clip the wet flower carefully with the tweezer, then choose the flower or foil sheets that you think is appropriate to put them on your nail. Finally seal it with the top coat and cure it under the nail lamp [Wide Application] - The small nail flowers are not only can be used in nail art , but also be used in resin DIY crafts, resin jewelry, cell phone case, invitation cards, envelopes, glasses, bookmarks etc. Nail flowers are fantastic gift for friends and family who love to do nail art or craft