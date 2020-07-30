DarlingBuds Florist

Dried Flower Bouquet – Burnt Oranges

Gorgeous hand-tied arranged display of dried flowers. A mix of different textured dried flowers in a mix of oranges, burnt orange, browns and neutral. Each bouquet is gift wrapped and comes equipped with a 'How to care fo your dried flowers' postcard. Optional gift card message available. Please note: Each bouquet will be ever so slightly different in shape and content and sometimes the colours will differ due to the product being a natural material. Our stock control is strict and managed daily. The dried flower bouquets will last a year if not longer if you follow our 'How to care' guide. If you have any questions or problems with the product please do not hesitate to get in touch - ellie [!at] darlingbudsdevon.co.uk. Approx sizing: 50cm high, 66cm to the top of the pampas.