Drew is chic and polished white dress cut from a unique and stunning floral applique. This feminine dress is a tradtional white dress and wearable as bridesmaid dresses, wedding guest dresses, rehearsal dinner or any wedding event or occasion. The slimline bodice features an asymmetrical shoulder detail and a scalloped edge hem.
Special Details
Created from stunning floral applique and may include unique raw-edges
Placement of scallops and embroidery will vary
Special embroidery, rope and gold trimmed tassel details
Runs small with a sturdy, tight zipper
Made in the USA
Chic bridesmaid dresses or for any wedding week event
