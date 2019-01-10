Search
Drew is chic and polished white dress cut from a unique and stunning floral applique. This feminine dress is a tradtional white dress and wearable as bridesmaid dresses, wedding guest dresses, rehearsal dinner or any wedding event or occasion. The slimline bodice features an asymmetrical shoulder detail and a scalloped edge hem. Special Details Created from stunning floral applique and may include unique raw-edges Placement of scallops and embroidery will vary Special embroidery, rope and gold trimmed tassel details Runs small with a sturdy, tight zipper Made in the USA Chic bridesmaid dresses or for any wedding week event See other white dresses here
