Chromat

Drew Bottom – Perforated White

$78.00

At Chromat

The Chromat Drew Bottom: White perforated lycra swim bottom with high waist and leg holes. Fully lined with black lining. Models wears size Large + Small. Ethically made in Sofia, Bulgaria from luxe and sustainable Italian fabric. This swimsuit is made with sustainable, regenerated nylon spun from recycled fishing nets. Learn more about our focus on sustainability here. Enjoy your Chromat and save our oceans, it's a win-win!