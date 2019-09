Habitat

Drew Bamboo And White Lacquer Ladder Desk

The Drew bamboo and white lacquer ladder desk offers shelving for books and a box desk top with a cubby hole for storing a laptop or paperwork. The design's compact proportions make it perfect for smaller living spaces and it is also available in black. Exclusive to Habitat, the ladder desk is part of the Drew furniture range, which includes storage and side and dining tables.