Dress. Women’s. Type G, Version 1. Orangey Red.

$58.00 $29.00

Life’s a beach but this puppy is a catch. Fit: Imagine your go-to summer T, minus the sleeves and plus extra length. A tank dress that’s strappy and slinky without clinging to your sweat riddled bod. With a clean scoop neck and the ideal amount of side boob, it’s free flowing and easy as a summer morning. Fabric: 100% Recycled Cotton. Super soft, lightweight recycled cotton jersey. Care Info: Machine wash in warm water. Let it hang dry because it's gentler on the garment and it'll extend its lifespan and save energy too. We'd rather you not throw it in the dryer ever, but if you do, remember it's the nature of recycled cotton to shrink in both length and width so please make sure, for sure, you've sized up. Don't use any bleach. Don't dry clean it. Ironing is fine, just use a high setting.