Conscious choice Wide-cut pants in woven, slightly stretchy fabric with a high waist. Covered elastic at back of waistband, zip fly with button, and side pockets. Straight legs with pleat at front. Size The model is 176cm/5'9" and wears a size 0 Composition Shell: Polyester 80%, Rayon 18%, Spandex 2% More sustainable materials Lining: Recycled polyester 100% Shell: Recycled polyester 80% Art. No. 0975968001