LPA
Dress 343
$348.00
100% silk polkadot dress with long sleeves and a shit ton of ruffles everywhere. But do not worry dear friend, there is a waist-seam that highlights your tiny waist so you don't drown in the ruffles.
Featured in 1 story
5 Ways To Wear Spring's Polka Dot Trend
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
