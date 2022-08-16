AllSaints

Dren Leather Cropped Biker Jacket

$599.00 $377.10

Buy Now Review It

At AllSaints

Bikers. It's what we do best. The Dren Leather Biker Jacket stays true to it's roots. Cut to a shrunken and cropped silhouette with a vintage feel. It's completed with traditional detailing, including a ticket pocket. Zip closure Shrunken cropped shape Biker collar Long sleeves Ticket pocket Classic zip cuffs Washed and tumbled leather Two lower side zip pockets Recycled sleeve lining Model is 5'11"/180cm and is wearing size US 6 Explore our leather hub for care details and more - take a look AllSaints leather products support responsible manufacturing via the Leather Working Group - find out more