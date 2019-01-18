Disciple

Dreamy Skin Retinyl Oil

£32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

If you’re struggling with tricky, stressed-out skin, DISCIPLE Skincare’s Dreamy Skin Retinyl Oil is a beautiful bottle to have on hand come bed time. Everything you need from a night oil, this powerhouse treatment helps to regenerate skin cells while you sleep, which, in turn, reduces pigmentation and dark spots, shrinks the appearance of pores, minimises fine lines and maximises firmness. This heroic action is all thanks to the superb ingredients, namely rosehip seed oil and retinyl. Rosehip seed oil is packed with potent essential fatty acids (an incredibly 80%) which help to improve skin’s texture and elasticity, while retinyl (a pure form of vitamin A) has the ability to penetrate the outer layers of skin and work to repair the lower layers – where collagen and elastin reside… Super lightweight watermelon seed oil is rich in B vitamins, folic acid, thiamine, vitamin B6 and pantothenic acid, while essential oils of frankincense, blue chamomile and jasmine not only impart the most divine scent, they also help to reduce inflammation, relieve stress and balance hormones. Finally, prebiotic burdock root gives the good bacteria on your skin’s surface a boost to fight blemish-causing bacteria and soothe inflammation. Apply this at night and you’ll wake up to clearer skin that’s more even, radiant and youthfully plump. Natural and clean, this simple yet sublime skin care is hand-crafted in small batches, ensuring freshness and potency. Can you tell we’re a little bit in love?