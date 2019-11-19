Buffalo Games

Dreamy Santorini 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

$12.99

Savor the challenge and enjoy the highest level of puzzle crafting while putting together this 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle, Dreamy Santorini, from our premium signature collection. Santorini, Greece, is one of the Cyclades islands in The Aegean sea. The rugged landscape, created by a volcanic eruption in the 16th century BC, has whitewashed, cubiform houses clinging to cliffs above an underwater crater. Relax as you piece together the colorful sky of pinks and oranges with the sun setting into the aqua-blue sea. every Buffalo Games jigsaw puzzle is manufactured in the U.S.A. From recycled puzzle board. A precision cutting technique guarantees that every piece will fit soundly with the company's signature perfect Snap. A bonus puzzle poster is also included so that you have a handy reference of what the completed puzzle should look like while you put yours together.