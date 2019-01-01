DreamTime

Dreamtime Inner Peace Eye Pillow, Lavender Velvet, Soothing Stress And Headache Relief, Eye Mask Travel Pillow For Wellness And Relaxation

Discover the inner peace that resides within you. DreamTime's Inner Peace Eye Pillow is a sensory relaxation tool used for easing stress and tension, while allowing you to rest and recharge, sleep or meditate deeply. Filled with our signature blend of flax, lavender, chamomile and orange granules, the Inner Peace Eye Pillow applies gentle acupressure to tired eyes and facial muscles, while the aromatherapy induces an aura of comfort and calm. The luxurious fabric is cool to the touch, allowing the Eye Pillow to drape and conform to the contours of your face, providing welcome relief for headaches, sleeping difficulties, stress or eye puffiness.