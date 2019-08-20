Irregular Choice

Dreams Come True Unicorn Booties

Buy Now Review It

At The Peculiar Planet

The ultimate Queen of the Castle style for the ultimate Irregular Choice fan, these out-of-this-world Unicorn boots are certainly the most Unicorny thing in the galaxy! Our Iconic Unicorn heel returns from a pastel dream, with a magical cloud-trimmed dream-castle upper trimmed with all the glitter, stars, rainbows and sparkling deliciousness you could ever want or need! Character high heel boot Fairytale castle upper Zip fastening Hidden Platform Top opening aprx 28-30 cm Ankle length (rise 11cm aprx from heel insole)