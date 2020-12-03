PANDORA

‘dreams Are Timeless’ Art Print

At Pandora Loves Teachers

Inspired by Pandora's Timeless collection and question, “What was one piece of timeless advice you received from a teacher?” this piece, titled, "Dreams Are Timeless," is dedicated to all of my art teachers, from grade school through university, all of whom at some point or another shared similar advice: the world is ever-changing, and you can be ever-changing too - from what you make to what you wear, timelessness is an evolution of yourself. This always encouraged me to dream the impossible for myself and aim to make it a possibility. The figure in this piece is flying towards their dreams, with the freedom to change direction when they please.