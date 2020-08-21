Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Splendid
Dream Slub Short
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Splendid
Drawstring shorts made from soft knit for everyday casual wear. Features silver hardware accents, off seam pockets, and a raw edge hem.
Need a few alternatives?
Universal Standard
Knockout Bike Shorts
£61.99
from
Universal Standard
BUY
Lett
Madrid Ribbed Biker Short
$48.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Athleta
Contender 9" Short
$59.00
from
Athleta
BUY
lululemon
Fast And Free Short 6" Non-reflective
$68.00
from
lululemon
BUY
More from Splendid
Splendid
Soft Sweet Stripe Cover-up Romper
$106.00
$48.73
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Splendid
Short Sleeve Sleep Set
$68.00
$40.80
from
Splendid
BUY
Splendid
Jogger Pants
$128.00
$89.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Splendid
Lakeside Jogger
$158.00
$94.80
from
Splendid
BUY
More from Activewear
Universal Standard
Knockout Bike Shorts
£61.99
from
Universal Standard
BUY
Outdoor Voices
Hudson Shorts
$58.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
Nike
Rival Women's High-support Sports Bra
$65.00
from
Nike
BUY
Lett
Madrid Ribbed Biker Short
$48.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted