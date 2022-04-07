Lovehoney

Dream Rabbit Rechargeable Silicone Thrusting Vibrator

$129.95

The rabbit of your dreams? Yes, though it's not a dream but deliciously satisfying reality. Choose your settings and feel the powerful purple shaft lunging for your G-spot again and again while the vibrating ears rocket you and your clitoris to the moon. This toy's an all-singing, all-dancing, fully waterproof orgasm machine that you can customise to suit your mood, using one or both functions. As you'd expect, its two silky rabbit ears tease and stimulate your clitoris with 3 speeds and 7 patterns. But your new pet's velvety purple coat also conceals an internal pneumatic thruster to increase your arousal via three increasingly exciting penetration speeds. You'll almost believe it's the real thing. Smooth some silky water-based lube all over your rabbit before use and you're a hop, skip and jump away from perfect purple bliss.