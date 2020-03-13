The Good Patch

MELATONIN: Feel rested with The Good Patch. The Dream Patch, infused with Melatonin, Valerian Root and Hops supports a deeper, more relaxed sleep. Get restful sleep and wake up refreshed with our natural sleep patch. PATCHES: The Good Patch Dream patches are an elegant and discreet way to optimize the reception of plant based ingredients into the body. Our Dream patches are infused with Melatonin, Valerian Root and Hops which have been shown to induce sleep. EASY TO USE: Just peel and apply to your skin. Best results when applied to the inside of the wrist. Leave on up to 12 hours. FREE OF HARMFUL INGREDIENTS: Each Dream Patch is free of latex, parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, artificial dyes and artificial colors. 8 PATCHES: 1.78 in. x 1.78 in. Made in the U.S.A. Get your Zzz’s when you need them! The Dream Patch, infused with melatonin, valerian root and hops supports a deeper, more relaxed sleep.