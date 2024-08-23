Beautyblender

Dream Limited-edition Makeup Sponge

3 Drop Weightless Serum Foundation This product is: A weightless serum foundation with buildable medium-coverage and a glowy natural finish. Created with a hyper-potent new fermented carotenoid active for radiant skin. Good for: All skin types Why we love it: Rituel de Fille 3 Drop Weightless Serum Foundation offers the complexion you want from a buildable medium-coverage foundation, the ease you want from a tinted oil, and the ingredients you want from a serum–all in one formula unlike anything you have tried before. A real foundation that wears like skincare, with wear so lightweight it feels like nothing at all. With a high concentration of organic marula oil, and organic jojoba oil as the first ingredient, this skin-supporting serum foundation creates the perfect glowy natural finish. Never sticky, never greasy, and never drying. This innovative cruelty-free and vegan formula is made with skincare actives at an effective concentration to support radiance and firmness, even skin tone, and protect the skin barrier. 3 Drop Foundation is the first-ever product in any category–including skincare–to be created with JD Phyto-Or 1%, a hyper-potent new carotenoid active from pure fermented phytoene. JD Phyto-Or 1% combines pure fermented phytoene with organic jojoba oil. Phytoene has never before been available in an isolated form. Created through a patent-pending new process, this isolated phytoene is produced through mycelial fermentation using non-GMO vegetable oils in a zero-waste process. As a uniquely colorless carotenoid, phytoene can be used at higher concentrations for greater efficacy compared to carotenoids like beta-carotein and lycopene. In clinical trials, JD Phyto-Or 1% has demonstrated significant, measurable improvements in radiance, firmness, elasticity, and evenness of skin tone, while also soothing the skin, protecting from pollution, and supporting the hydro-lipid barrier. JD Phyto-Or 1% is natural, non-comedogenic and safe for all skin types. Rituel de Fille 3 Drop Weightless Serum Foundation is available in 24 shades: Potion #100: Very fair with cool pink undertones Potion #105: Very fair with neutral undertones Potion #110: Fair with cool pink undertones Potion #115: Light with yellow undertones Potion #120: Light with cool pink undertones Potion #125: Light with warm undertones Potion #130: Light medium with yellow undertones Potion #135: Light medium with neutral undertones Potion #140: Light medium with peach undertones Potion #145: Medium with yellow undertones Potion #150: Medium with olive undertones Potion #155: Medium with warm golden undertones Potion #160: Medium tan with neutral undertones Potion #165: Medium tan with olive undertones Potion #170: Medium tan with neutral, slightly yellow undertones Potion #175: Medium deep with neutral olive undertones Potion #180: Medium deep with warm golden undertones Potion #185: Medium deep with warm olive undertones Potion #190: Deep with warm olive undertones Potion #195: Deep with warm golden undertones Potion #200: Deep with neutral undertones Potion #205: Very deep with neutral undertones Potion #210: Very deep with neutral, slightly warm undertones Potion #215: Very deep with blue undertones