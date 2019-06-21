Maybelline

Dream Cushion Fresh Face Liquid Foundation

Maybelline's Dream Cushion foundation perfects and evens skin tone for a fresh-faced look, so everywhere you go you've got it covered. • Liquid foundation reinvented • Complete luminous coverage for all skin types • Available in a collection of fresh shades • Buildable medium to full coverage liquid foundation in a cushion format, perfect for on-the-go Step 1. Use the sponge applicator and press into cushion. Step 2. Tap the applicator onto the forehead, nose, cheeks, and chin. Step 3. Blend all over using gentle downward strokes in a tapping motion.