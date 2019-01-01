Lush

Dream Cream

$29.95

What makes Dream Cream so effective? It contains every ingredient nature makes for soothing sore skin! One of our proudest product achievements ever, we love this body lotion because it makes people happy. The calming blend of oat milk, lavender and chamomile goes to work soothing sensitive skin. Olive oil and cocoa butter are perfectly suited and incredibly effective for dry or chapped skin, and are especially gentle for even the most sensitive types. Do your skin a favor, treat it right with Dream Cream.